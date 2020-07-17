London, Jul 17 (PTI) Award-winning Indian-origin poet, writer and human rights lawyer Mona Arshi was on Friday appointed Honorary Professor of English and Law by the University of Liverpool.

Arshi, who was born to Sikh parents and grew up in the UK, is the winner of the Felix Dennis Prize for Best First Collection at the prestigious Forward Prize for Poetry for her work ‘Small Hands', completed following a decade working as a lawyer for the human rights organisation, Liberty.

Also Read | Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Issues Rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's Attack on Modi Govt Over Geopolitics: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

The three-year post will involve Arshi take part in events with both English and Law students at the university, as well as contributing to the university's broad programme of public engagements.

“I am delighted to accept this appointment. Language and centring the human in the landscape of our language matters more than ever,” said Arshi.

Also Read | Spain to Kill Over 90,000 Mink After 6 Farm Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus.

“It feels important that the relationship between the role of a human rights lawyer and that of a poet is made explicit. I am looking forward to working with both staff and the diverse student community in terms of building conversations together about the role of the imagination and empathy, and how poetry in particular offers an aberrant alternative in language,” she said.

Professor Fiona Beveridge, Executive Pro-Vice-Chancellor in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Liverpool University, said, “Mona's poetry speaks to important contemporary issues and her practice is a vivid demonstration of how art can give voice to the voiceless and draw attention to the plight of the most marginalised groups in society.”

Following her rise to literary success, Arshi has appeared at readings and literary festivals across the UK, while her work has been published in several places from the literary journal ‘Granta' to the London Underground.

She released her second collection ‘Dear Big Gods' with Pavilion Poetry – an imprint launched jointly by the University's Department of English and Liverpool University Press – in 2019 and her debut novel, Somebody Loves You', is due to be published in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)