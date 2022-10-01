London, Oct 1 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered global technology and business process outsourcing company Mphasis will create 1,000 jobs in the northern England region of West Yorkshire, according to the regional Mayor who has just returned from a visit to India.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin led a trade mission to India recently and announced on Friday that she had secured multi million-pound investment for the region.

The latest investment by Mphasis, expected to be completed over the next two years, will boost the company's existing presence in West Yorkshire, where it already has a workforce of 500 based in the city of Leeds. It builds on the company's creation of a UK centre of excellence in Leeds for its insurance clients last year.

"I'm delighted that Mphasis has chosen to invest millions of pounds here in West Yorkshire, and proud to have them as part of our business community and partners in driving the region forward," said Brabin.

"These 1,000 new jobs will have a transformative impact on our economy and create exciting career opportunities for the people of West Yorkshire,” she said.

The Mayor said that during her meetings with the firm last week, she met many inspiring female leaders.

“Mphasis embeds diversity as a core part of its culture and has a strong focus on supporting and developing its people. I look forward to supporting their growth in the region and seeing the positive impact on our communities," she said.

During her visit, the first since the pandemic lockdown from the region to India, the Mayor of West Yorkshire visited Mphasis' global headquarters in Bengaluru and met with senior representatives to discuss the project and partnership opportunities.

“We are proud to invest in West Yorkshire, and to build on the launch of Mphasis' first insurance domain -onshore centre in the UK in Leeds last year," said Anurag Bhatia, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Mphasis.

"We are setting out to create a thousand jobs to drive economic growth in the West Yorkshire region, to actively address the UK's digital skills shortage and support the next wave of talent in the local business community and beyond.

We look forward to working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as schools and universities, to inspire many more promising candidates of all backgrounds to embark on long-term careers across key digital skill sets that will help create a more diverse and stronger tech sector," he said.

According to official statistics, India is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UK after the US, with trade in goods between West Yorkshire and India estimated to be worth over GBP 360 million.

West Yorkshire says it is committed to developing stronger links with key international markets like India to drive forward global trade and investment links. It pointed to the “significant investment” by Mphasis as a further example of the “strong friendship” of the region with India.

