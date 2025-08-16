Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with vibrant enthusiasm, filling the air with patriotism and unity.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Patriotism in the air, unity in our hearts! The Embassy was abuzz with colors, culture, and pride as we celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and vibrant community participation." The celebrations in Riyadh reflected the close-knit Indian community's effort to mark the day with cultural pride and collective joy.

While Riyadh saw traditional celebrations, across the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates witnessed a striking tribute to India's Independence Day as the national Tricolor was illuminated on one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted, "The Tricolor stands tall on the world's most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, celebrating India's 79th Independence Day. It is a moment of pride for the vibrant Indian community in the United Arab Emirates." The display symbolized the pride and connection of the Indian diaspora in the UAE to their homeland.

Celebrations also extended to the United States, where the Indian Consulate in New York brought together elected representatives, members of the Indian community, friends of India, and dignitaries for a special event.

"@IndiainNewYork celebrated the 79th Independence Day with Flag hoisting by Consul General @binaysrikant76, in the presence of elected representatives, members of the Indian community, friends of India, and dignitaries. Thank you Senator Raj Mukherji @RajMukherji for joining us," the Embassy tweeted. The event underscored the strong presence of the Indian diaspora in the US and their active role in cultural and civic engagements.

Adding to the celebrations, the Consulate also highlighted the achievements of Indian-origin individuals across sports, entrepreneurship, and culture. The mission felicitated US National Cricket Team players Jasdeep Singh and Saiteja Mukkammalla, tennis player Samir Banerjee, Brigit co-founder Hamel Kothari, and Kolkata Chai Co. co-founder Ayan Sanyal.

The celebrations concluded with a graceful Kuchipudi performance and patriotic songs, showcasing India's cultural heritage abroad.

As part of the occasion, several US lawmakers also extended their greetings, reinforcing the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

The Indian mission tweeted, "@RepGregoryMeeks for your warm Independence Day wishes and for highlighting the bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

It further said, "@SenatorCooney for Independence Day wishes. Your support is a valued contribution to the friendship between India and the United States."

Acknowledging wider support, the mission noted, "@RepGLatimer for your Independence Day greetings and for highlighting the contributions of the Indian-American community. Your support furthers the deepening partnership between India and the United States."

Continuing the series of messages, it said, "@RepMenendez for joining the Independence Day celebrations and recognizing the contributions of the Indian-American community. Your support further strengthens the bonds between India and the United States."

Together, these messages reflected the diplomatic recognition and support for the Indian community abroad, tying the celebrations in New York to the wider sentiment of solidarity expressed globally.

The celebrations across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States highlighted a unified sense of patriotism, cultural pride, and the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora worldwide, reinforcing India's global presence through its people and culture. (ANI)

