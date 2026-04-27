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Agency News Agency News World News | India's Ambassador-designate to Thailand Puneet Agrawal Calls on President Murmu Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The development was shared by the Embassy through its official handle, "India in Thailand". In a post on X, the embassy said, " The Ambassador-designate of India to Thailand, Shri Puneet Agrawal calls on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on 24 April 2026."

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador-designate to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, on April 24 called on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

According to the X post on Monday.

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The development was shared by the Indian Embassy in Thailand on its its official social media X handle, "India in Thailand".

https://x.com/IndiainThailand/status/2048705905898991941

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Earlier on April 19, the Ministry of Defence had said that the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, deployed as INS Sunayna, had departed Phuket, Thailand, and was en route to Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of its ongoing regional mission.

"IOS SAGAR has now proceeded to Jakarta, Indonesia, for the next port of call, continuing her mission to strengthen maritime cooperation in the Southeast Indian Ocean Region," the ministry said in an official press release.

The ship departed Phuket on April 17, following a "high-tempo three-day Operational Turnaround (OTR), marking the successful culmination of her second port call during the ongoing deployment."

During the visit to Phuket, IOS SAGAR undertook a series of professional, strategic and cultural engagements with the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), significantly strengthening bilateral naval cooperation. Commander Siddharth Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, INS Sunayna, called on Rear Admiral Sathaporn Wajarat, Chief of Staff of the Third Naval Area Command, RTN, reaffirming a shared commitment towards maritime cooperation.

The deployment featured a mix of professional and cultural engagements, including a friendly football match and a joint yoga session, participated in by crew from IOS Sagar and RTN. A formal deck reception hosted onboard was attended by senior naval dignitaries, facilitating a platform for sharing insights on the IOS Sagar mission and discussions on maritime cooperation and regional security. The ship was opened to visitors, promoting people-to-people connections.

According to the ministry, operational coordination was demonstrated during a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with HTMS Klongyai, which included communication drills and formation manoeuvres, highlighting seamless coordination and "plug-and-play" capability between the two navies.

The ministry said the visit underscored the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Thailand, aligned with the MAHASAGAR vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)