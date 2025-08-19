New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) of 2000 batch, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Moldova.

"Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (IFS: 2000), presently Ambassador of India to Romania, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Moldova, with residence in Bucharest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Also Read | Pakistan's USD 5 Billion Investment in LNG Infrastructure Turns Out To Be a Big Fiasco.

Mohapatra has served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington from July 2019. He has also served in Guatemala. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)