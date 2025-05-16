Colombo, May 16 (PTI) India continues to extend support to the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka's hill plantation districts.

Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha visited Central Province on Thursday to provide extended multi-sectoral assistance.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 48-Member Multi-Party MP Delegations to Launch India's Global Diplomatic Blitz From May 22 to Expose Pakistan's Hand in Pahalgam Terror Attack.

High Commissioner Santosh Jha "visited Indian Housing Project Phase III site at Elkaduwa Estate" in the Matale district on Thursday, the Indian mission posted on X.

He interacted with the beneficiaries of the project and also distributed medical equipment and raincoats among families working at the estate, the X post said on Thursday.

Also Read | What Is the Meaning of 8647, the Cryptic Post by Ex-FBI Chief James Comey? Is It Assassination Threat to Donald Trump?.

"Out of the total 14,000 houses being constructed in the plantation regions of Sri Lanka under IHP Phases III and IV, 25 have been built at Elkaduwa Estate,” the mission said.

The High Commissioner expressed hope that new projects could also be expeditiously undertaken with the support of the Sri Lankan government under the multi-sectoral grant assistance of Rs 750 million announced in 2023 to mark 200 years of the arrival of the India-origin Tamil community to Sri Lanka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)