Seattle [US], January 29 (ANI): India's Consulate in Seattle celebrated India's Republic Day, which was attended by Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson and Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella as the guest of honour, a statement by the Consul General said.

Addressing the nearly 500 plus Indian American community members on Tuesday, the newly elected 24th Governor of Washington State Ferguson acknowledged "the incredible contribution the Indian society makes not just for India but for the entire world". He added that as a new Governor of the state of Washington, he looked forward to building on the relationship with the Consulate General of India in Seattle, the statement said.

Satya Nadella, Chairperson and CEO of Microsoft, addressing the gathering, acknowledged that he "was a product of the bond that exists between the two countries (India and USA)," and praised the leadership of both the countries for their "focus on how to use technology to leverage education outcomes, health outcomes, public service efficiency, competitiveness and productivity of small businesses".

In a unique first, several members of the US Congress also joined in the evening celebrations. These included Rep Suzan DelBene, Rep Adam Smith, Rep Michael Baumgartner, Rep Kim Schrier, who welcomed India's achievements as the world's largest democracy. Other distinguished participants included Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, along with Mayors of TEN cities of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Auburn, Tacoma, Mercer Island, Monroe, Kent and Sammamish. Several Washington State Senators and Representatives, along with King County and Bellevue City Council elected members also participated at the evening celebrations, as per the statement.

In a special recognition, Washington State Senate in Olympia also passed a State Senate Resolution 8604, moved by State Senator Manka Dhingra and supported by Senator Vandana Slatter, welcoming the 76th Republic Day of India and the strong friendship between the people of India and the United States of America, the statement added.

In another special gesture by Seattle city, several iconic buildings in Seattle, including the Seattle Great Wheel, Seattle Convention Center and Columbia Center were also lit up in tricolours to mark the India Day celebrations.

The Republic Day Reception in Seattle also showcased several unique exhibits on display, which included ODOP (One District, One Product) - featuring one unique cultural heritage product from each state and union territory of India, along with a Photo Exhibit: India through Tim's eyes, which put on display some of India's most iconic tourism sites, that were photographed by ace photographer Tim Durkan, during his recent visit to India in September last year. The Evening Reception also featured a specially curated dance performance showcasing the various dance forms of "Bharat titled Natyam" - which was extremely well received by the gathering, the statement said. (ANI)

