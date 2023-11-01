Male, Nov 1 (PTI) India's envoy to the Maldives Munu Mahawar on Wednesday met Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid here and they took stock of accomplishments under various pillars of the bilateral partnership and also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relationship between the two countries.

"A warm and cordial meeting with H.E. FM @abdulla_shahid today. Both sides took stock of accomplishments under various pillars of India-Maldives partnership. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening India Maldives relationship," the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a post on X.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Indian-Origin Soldier Halel Solomon Among Israelis Killed in Gaza.

Earlier, the Maldives Foreign Ministry said that High Commissioner of India Munu Mahawar paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Shahid.

"Minister Shahid commended India's continued commitment to consolidate the Maldives-India bilateral ties," the ministry said in a post on X.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza’s Communications Cut Again for Hours, As Dozens of Foreigners and Wounded Prepare to Exit.

The meeting came ahead of inauguration of President-elect Mohamed Muizzu later this month.

His election raised expectations in China that the archipelagic state strategically located in the Indian Ocean close to India's southern coast will pursue pro-Beijing policies, unlike incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who pursued India's first policy and established close ties with New Delhi.

Muizzu has pledged to withdraw foreign military personnel stationed in the Maldives.

During Solih's tenure, India besides undertaking many infrastructure projects and providing economic assistance to Maldives which has a population of 5.21 lakh people also actively campaigned for Foreign Minister Shahid's election as President of the UN General Assembly. India also provided vaccines to Maldives during the Covid crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)