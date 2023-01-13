Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to India (Source: ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ashraf Shikhaliyev, the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to India on Friday said that he is glad that India's Voice of Global South Summit is the first step to discussing issues on the global agenda.

"I am glad that the Voice of the South Summit is the first step to discussing the issues on the global agenda. Our honorable minister of energy is participating on the panel on energy security and I am glad that Azerbaijan which is currently chairing the non-alignment movement will be contributing to developing the common vision of the developing world, of the world in a whole," Shikhaliyev said while speaking on the Voice of Global South Summit.

The Azerbaijan ambassador to India congratulated India for its G-20 presidency and said: "The topic of chairmanship "One Earth, One Family, One Future," shows the role of the developing world in shaping the global agenda."

"I wish every success to India's chairmanship in the G-20," he said.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said that the Voice of Global South Summit received a strong and positive response from across the world.

"The overall theme of the summit was the unity of voice, unity of purpose. A total of 125 countries participated in the initiative. This includes 29 countries from the Caribbean and Latin America, 47 countries from Africa, seven countries from Europe, and 31 countries from Asia, clearly a strong and positive response across the whole world through the summit," Kwatra said during a special online briefing on Voice of Global South Summit.

Kwatra showed infographics of the global participation in the summit.

He said that India has been in close contact with the countries that are G-20 members.

India's G-20 presidency will be the first G-20 presidency that can claim to have captured the sentiments and views of the entire developing world, not just limit itself to the large economy's perspective, Kwatra said during the session. (ANI)

