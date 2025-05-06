New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): India continues its steady rise on the Human Development Index (HDI), ranking 130 out of 193 countries in the 2025 Human Development Report (HDR) released today by the United Nations Development Programme. With an HDI value increasing from 0.676 in 2022 to 0.685 in 2023, India remains in the medium human development category, moving closer to the threshold for high human development (HDI >= 0.700).

The 2025 HDR, titled "A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI," highlights the critical role of artificial intelligence in shaping the next chapter of human development--particularly in fast-growing economies like India.

"We congratulate India on its notable progress in the Human Development Index, rising from rank 133 in 2022 to 130 in 2023. This advancement reflects sustained improvements in key dimensions of human development, particularly in mean years of schooling and national income per capita. India's life expectancy reaching its highest level since the inception of the index is a testament to the country's robust recovery from the pandemic and its investments and commitment to long-term human well-being. With a renewed focus on women-led development, quality education and healthcare for all, India is well-positioned to achieve inclusive growth and continued progress on human development," said Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India.

India's HDI value has increased by over 53 per cent since 1990, growing faster than both the global and South Asian averages. This progress has been fueled by economic growth and targeted social protection and welfare programmes.

Life expectancy rose from 58.6 years in 1990 to 72 years in 2023, the highest recorded since the index began. National health programmes by successive governments, such as the National Rural Health Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Janani Suraksha Yojana, and Poshan Abhiyaan have contributed significantly to this achievement.

Children today are expected to stay in school for 13 years on average, up from 8.2 years in 1990. Initiatives like the Right to Education Act, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the National Education Policy 2020 have enhanced outcomes. However, quality and learning outcomes remain areas for continued focus.

On the economic front, India's Gross National Income per capita rose over four times, from USD 2167.22 (1990) to USD 9046.76 (2023). Over the years, India's progress on economic growth and investments in programmes like MGNREGA, Jan Dhan Yojana, and digital inclusion have contributed to poverty reduction. Importantly, 135 million Indians escaped multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21. (ANI)

