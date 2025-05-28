Johannesburg, May 28 (PTI) India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism was loudly hailed in South Africa after an all-party delegation addressed an audience of over 350 expatriates and some local Indians here, citing Pakistan as the sponsor of terrorism.

While speaking at the event on Tuesday evening, barely two hours after landing in Johannesburg, the delegation called on Indian nationals in South Africa and the local community to join India's unapologetic fight on global terror.

The delegation led by NCP-SP MP Sule is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Each member of the delegation shared elements of the brutal Pahalgam attack as they also gave details of Operation Sindoor that has targetted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists belonging to various groups.

"When PM Modi took oath in 2014, he invited every neighbour to his oath ceremony to send a message that we wanted the subcontinent to be peaceful and happy and to grow together. But, unfortunately, with the Pahalgam incident, it has not happened. This incident has shaken every Indian everywhere in the world. I am happy South Africa has stood by India,” Sule said.

South Africa was one of the first countries to condemn the April 22 terror attack.

Explaining the rationale for her delegation's four-country visit this week, Sule said the Pahalgam terrorist attack was “an attack on India's soul.”

“Hence, the truth must be told to the world that we won't tolerate terrorism. India is a country that has never initiated a war ever; we stand by that. We want peace, but not at the cost of losing our hardworking, innocent souls,” Sule added.

Apart from Sule, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

“We see this as an act of undermining our social cohesion. We are a pluralistic country with diversity as our signature, yet we saw an attempt to undermine that social consensus,” said Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

Muraleedharan, who is also the former minister of state for External Affairs, called on the gathering to reach out to everyone that they knew to help India in reaching a global consensus against terrorism so that the world could grow peacefully. “Diaspora is a living bridge of India to the world, which has a major role to play … to spread the message that every act of terrorism will be against the progress of humankind.”

Thakur said, “Pakistan is the only country in the world where 52 entities and individuals named in the UNSC list, which are affiliated with terrorism, all have links with Pakistan.”

Sahney reminded the audience that India's policy of non-violence, as espoused by Mahatma Gandhi, was born in South Africa during his tenure here as a young lawyer, when he led the fight against racial discrimination.

Sahney, who also quoted Nelson Mandela, burst into ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola' song to much applause and accompaniment from the audience.

Sharma, another former minister, recounted how India had led the international fight against apartheid in South Africa for decades, including refusing to participate in international sports events such as the David Cup in tennis because South Africa was participating in these events and even cancelled a tour by England in 1988 for a cricket series.

The delegation, which arrived from Qatar, would proceed to Cape Town over the next two days to meet South African political leaders in Parliament, as well as civic society there. It will then proceed to Ethiopia and Egypt.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

