Mumbai, May 28: The recent passing of Ryan Satterthwaite, who was only 19 years old, in New Zealand has sparked a resurgence of awareness about the hazardous 'Run It Straight' social media challenge. The challenge has become popular amongst young people; it involves two players running directly at each other and colliding full speed ahead, many times, mimicking a rugby tackle, all without any protective equipment.

Officials and medical professionals are urging young people not to try such stunts. What may seem like harmless play or a way to impress their peers online can result in a lifetime of injuries or worse. The incident is a further illustration and a sad reminder of how a viral challenge can turn disastrous, and that safety and critical thinking should always come before making a mark on social media.

What Is ‘Run It Straight’ Challenge?

The "Run It Straight" challenge is a hazardous social media phenomenon involving two people running directly towards each other at full speed, resulting in a head-on collision that mimics a rugby tackle. The premise is to be brave and tough by not dodging or moving out of the way, often while being filmed to share online. The "trend" has gained popularity with teenagers and young adults across the world, but particularly amongst nations where rugby is a prominent cultural component, like New Zealand and Australia.

Although it may seem harmless, the challenge is quite dangerous. If conducted without proper safety equipment, supervision, or medical safeguards in place, participants are susceptible to serious and even deadly injury, such as concussions, broken bones, and specialised head trauma. Recently, a 19-year-old named Ryan Satterthwaite died in New Zealand a few days after attempting the challenge, alluding to how deadly this "challenge" can be.