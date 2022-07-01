Quito [Ecuador], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Leaders of indigenous organizations called off an 18-day protest across Ecuador on Thursday after the government agreed to cut fuel prices.

As part of the agreement, the government will reduce diesel and gasoline prices by 15 cents and change government decrees on oil exploitation and mining development in indigenous lands. It has 90 days to prove it has delivered on the agreement.

The government also lifted the state of emergency it imposed Wednesday in the provinces of Azuay, Imbabura, Sucumbios and Orellana, while indigenous organizations asked their supporters to return home.

Reacting to the end of the protest, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said the government would begin to transform peace into progress and work to increase well-being and opportunities for all Ecuadorans.

The nationwide protest, which began on June 13, was organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, the largest indigenous organization in the country.

Protesters rallied against the current administration's economic policies, demanding 10 concessions, including freezing fuel prices, setting fair prices for farm products and improving employment and social security for indigenous people.

Six deaths have been reported, and 150 people were arrested for violence, according to the Ecuadoran National Police. (ANI/Xinhua)

