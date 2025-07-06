Amsterdam, Jul 6 (PTI) IndiGo will continue with the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines and is looking at different scenarios for finding a solution to operate services to Istanbul once the leasing of aircraft from the Turkish carrier comes to an end.

On May 30, aviation watchdog DGCA granted a one-time final extension of three months to IndiGo on damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines till August 31 and directed the airline to terminate the lease within the three-month period.

About the leasing of aircraft from Turkish Airlines set to end in three months, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is looking at different scenarios and ways, including operating A321 aircraft to Istanbul, to address the issue.

"Well, we're looking at different scenarios now on how to look for a solution to continue to operate to Istanbul, because we will continue to operate to Istanbul," the IndiGo CEO told PTI in an interview in Amsterdam.

On whether the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines will continue, Elbers replied in the affirmative. "There's no reason why we shouldn't".

Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) move on May 30 came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines. These planes are used by IndiGo to operate direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

On May 30, DGCA said IndiGo has been granted a "one-time last and final extension" of three months up to August 31 on the damp leasing of the two aircraft while the airline had sought a six-month extension.

Meanwhile, Elbers said supply chain challenges are still there.

"I don't think that (supply chain issues) will be totally away anywhere soon," he said.

According to him, ever since this whole supply chain issue started post-Covid, the airline has been able to meet its capacity guidelines basically all the time.

Also, various measures taken, including aircraft lease extensions, have helped in dealing with the issues and there has been a gradual decline in the number of planes on the ground, he added.

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and operates over 2,200 flights daily.

