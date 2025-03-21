Jakarta [Indonesia], March 21 (ANI/WAM): The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted three times on Friday, sending an ash column 8,000 metres high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano.

The volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has had hundreds of earthquakes and visible volcanic activity has significantly increased in the last seven days.

Also Read | South Korea Loses Lawsuit on Compensation to Mason Capital Over Samsung's 2015 Merger Dispute.

After the three eruptions late Thursday and early Friday, the volcano was quiet during the day. Seismic activity monitored from the observation post in Wulangitang showed a decline.

Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone from 7 kilometres to 8 kilometres from the crater. No new evacuations were immediately reported. Several airlines cancelled flights between Australia and Indonesia's tourist island of Bali due to the eruption, while other international and domestic flights to the island have been delayed.

Also Read | London Heathrow Airport Closure, Following Fire at Electrical Substation, Disrupts Air India Operations; Check Details of Diverted and Cancelled Flights.

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)