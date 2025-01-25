Islamabad [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an inquiry into the Toshakhana case against President Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, and Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, ARY News reported.

The joint investigation team (JIT) requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide records and evidence related to the Toshakhana case, along with the accused individuals' records. The team will prepare a supplementary challan based on the evidence received.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

After obtaining the NAB records, the JIT will record statements from all the accused individuals.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari was granted presidential immunity in the Park Lane and Toshakhana references.

Also Read | 'No Sex' Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not 'At Fault', Says Europe's Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

The Accountability Court halted the hearing of references against President Zardari, citing Article 248 of the Pakistani Constitution, which grants immunity to the President, as per ARY News.

Judge Nasir Javed issued the verdict, stating that as long as Asif Zardari remains President, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against him. The prosecution did not object to the plea, and no opposition was raised.

According to the verdict, under Article 248, no case can be filed against the President, nor can any criminal proceedings be initiated. President Zardari's request for presidential immunity was accepted, and the references against him have been put on hold until he remains in office.

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from foreign leaders in the treasury.

Toshakhana details revealed names of several politicians with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari topping the list by receiving gifts worth USD 1.5 million, ARY News reported.

According to the report, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received an annual average of USD 0.9 million from Toshakhana and if he had completed his tenure, he would have topped the list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)