World News | INS Jalashwa Reaches Male, to Embark for Tuticorin with 700 Indians Tomorrow

World. (File Image)

Male [Maldives], June 4 (ANI): INS Jalashwa arrived in Male on Thursday after completing the disembarkation of Indian citizens evacuated from Sri Lanka under the Operation Samudra Setu, the Indian Navy said.

The ship is scheduled to embark on Friday from Male, with 700 Indian citizens, for Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

Also Read | Indian-American Businessman Rahul Dubey Hailed as Hero After He Opens His Home for Over 70 Protestors in US.

The rescue mission is a part of Operation Samudra Setu under the Vande Bharat Mission that so far facilitated the evacuation of 1,286 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.

Under the second phase of the naval repatriation mission, INS Jalashwa with the base at Visakhapatnam would voyage for evacuation in Bandar Abbas (Iran) after Male. (ANI)

Also Read | 960 Foreigners Face 10-Year Ban From Entering India For Involvement in Tablighi Jamaat Activities, Says Report: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)