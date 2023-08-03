Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], August 2 (ANI): Indian Naval Ships (INS) - INS Sahyadri (Frigate class) and INS Kolkata (Destroyer class) are on a goodwill visit to Papua New Guinea and will be docked at Port Moresby from August 2-4, High Commission of India in Port Moresby said in a statement. Indian community members in Papua New Guinea can visit the ship on August 3.

High Commission of India in Port Moresby tweeted, "Indian Naval Ship(INS) Sahyadri (Frigate class) & INS Kolkata (Destroyer class) in Port Moresby. Will be open for ship visit for Indian diaspora tomorrow (3rd August, 2023) from 10 am to 2 pm. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this historic visit !"

In another tweet, Indian High Commission in Port Moresby stated, "Building bridges between India & PNG Defence forces ! INS Sahyadri & INS Kolkata in Port Moresby from Aug 2-4, 2023. Heart-warming to see Indian diaspora's enthusiastic welcome to our Navy !" INS Sahyadri is arrived in Papua New Guinea after its last visit in June 2017.

Indian High Commission in Port Moresby tweeted, "Capt Rajan Kapoor(INS Sahyadri),Capt Sharad Sinsunwal (INS Kolkata) called on Cmde Philip Polewara, DCDF with Def Attache Capt Menon & discussed bilateral defence cooperation. They met HC Inbasekar S who also joined Indian community & PNG media during Ship visit in Port Moresby."

Notably, the INS Sahyadri commanded by Captain Anil Jaggi with more than 200 crew members on board, paid a goodwill visit to Port Moresby from 12-15 June 2017, according to the statement released on Indian High Commission in Port Moresby's website.

India and Papua New Guinea enjoy warm and friendly relations. The two nations have formalized diplomatic ties since 19 May 1976. India opened its High Commission in Port Moresby in April 1996.

In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday. During his visit, PM Modi chaired the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit).

During his visit, PM Modi and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape held a bilateral in Port Moresby and discussed cooperation in commerce, technology, and healthcare as well as in addressing climate change. He also held talks with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Bob Dadae. (ANI)

