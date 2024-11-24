London [UK], November 24 (ANI): An international outcry has erupted over the case of Yashar (Yaxia'er Xiaohelaiti), a 26-year-old Uyghur songwriter and musician, who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in China's Xinjiang region.

Yashar was convicted on 20 June 2024, for "promoting extremism" and "illegally possessing extremist materials" due to his music and possession of Uyghur-language books.

Also Read | Hezbollah-Israel War: Hezbollah Fires Over 180 Rockets, Other Projectiles Into Israel, Wounding at Least 7.

He suffers from chronic bronchitis and is reportedly in serious health danger due to inadequate medical care in Wusu Prison, where he is being detained. His condition requires regular medication, but there are widespread concerns that he is not receiving the necessary treatment. Yashar's plight comes amid increasing global attention on the treatment of Uyghur cultural figures in China.

Human rights advocates argue that these charges are part of a broader crackdown on Uyghur cultural expression under the guise of countering terrorism and extremism.

Also Read | Colorado Plane Crash: Civil Air Patrol Aircraft Crashes in US; Pilot and Aerial Photographer Killed.

Yashar's case highlights the increasing risks faced by Uyghur artists, many of whom are targeted simply for expressing their ethnic identity through music, literature, and other cultural outlets.

The musician was arrested on August 11, 2023, by municipal authorities in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, after participating in the White Paper Movement, a series of protests against China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns following a deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

During these protests, Yashar joined others in holding blank sheets of paper to symbolize opposition to censorship.

The charges against Yashar primarily relate to his Uyghur-language music, which he shared online, and his possession of books written in the Uyghur language--materials that many Uyghurs view as vital to understanding their cultural history. These materials, however, have been labelled "extremist" by the Chinese authorities, fueling concerns over the criminalization of cultural expression.

Since 2017, China has launched an extensive crackdown on the Uyghur population, labelling their cultural and religious practices as signs of extremism.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have condemned these actions, which are considered by many to be crimes against humanity. More than a million Uyghur Muslims are believed to have been detained in Xinjiang's internment camps, where they have faced torture, forced labor, and various forms of abuse.

Yashar's case is a stark example of the broader repression faced by Uyghur artists and intellectuals. Many in the Uyghur community live in constant fear of arrest for expressing their cultural identity, leading to widespread self-censorship.

In response to Yashar's arrest and detention, human rights advocates are calling for his immediate release, along with the provision of urgent medical care. An international action appeal has been launched, urging global leaders and organizations to press the Chinese government for Yashar's release and to ensure his health and safety. Additionally, there are calls for an end to the persecution of Uyghur cultural figures and the removal of arbitrary restrictions on Uyghur cultural practices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)