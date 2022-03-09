Birgunj [Nepal], March 9 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organized an interaction programme.

As part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Consul General Nitesh Kumar emphasized the importance and the need of organizing such events, read the Consulate General of India press release.

The event took place in the premises of the Consulate which was attended by around 25 distinguished women from Madhesh Pradesh representing various segments of the society like politics, business, teaching, social work and civil society.

The women presented their views on the theme of this year's International Women's Day "Gender Equality today for a Sustainable tomorrow," read the release.

They also spoke about their struggles, achievements and the ways and means to break the bias. (ANI)

