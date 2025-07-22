Paris, Jul 22 (AP) Interpol on Tuesday confirmed that it has removed anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson from its most-wanted list.

Watson, 74, is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, whose high seas confrontations with whaling vessels have drawn support from celebrities and featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”

Also Read | US Shocker: Tattoo Parlour Owner Kidnaps Teen Mistress After Argument in NYC, Assaults Her With Wife and Nanny’s Help; All 3 Arrested.

Japan has sought his extradition over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010. (AP)

Also Read | Replit AI Goes Rogue: Autonomous AI Coding Assistant Destroys Entire Production Database and Lies About Rollback Procedure, CEO Amjad Masad Reacts.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)