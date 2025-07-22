New York City, July 22: In a shocking incident in the United States, a tattoo parlour owner recently allegedly kidnapped his teenage mistress and took her to his Westchester home, where he, along with his wife and nanny, assaulted her. The couple were later identified as Wayne and Jasmine Barnes, residents of Hartsdale in Westchester County, New York. On the other hand, the nanny was identified as Lizbeth Cerrato-Sanchez.

According to a report in the New York Post, all three were indicted on July 9 in connection with the May 16 kidnapping and assault of the victim, who is said to be 19 years old. During the investigation, cops learned that the victim was employed at Wayne Barnes' tattoo shop. Notably, Wayne owns the Sons of Ink tattoo parlour. It is reported that the alleged kidnapping began when 44-year-old Wayne and his teenage employee, with whom he is said to be romantically involved, got into an argument in his car. US Shocker: Couple Tie and Lock Severely Malnourished 7-Year-Old Boy in Feces-Covered Wardrobe in Arkansas, Arrested.

The argument occurred when Wayne was on his way to drop the teenager off at her home in Queens. After the argument, Wayne let the teenager back in the car and allegedly started hitting her with an expandable metal baton. Later, he returned and picked up his wife, Jasmine Barnes (42), in Bronx while continuing to assault the victim. The couple then reached home and dragged the teenager inside, where they continued to attack her.

Prosecutors told the court that the couple even took the victim's phone, leaving her unable to call for help. When inside the house, Jasmine allegedly pushed the victim down a flight of stairs while continuing to pull her hair and hit her with a metal baton. The incident occurred when the couple’s children were also home. The District Attorney's office said that the nanny also slugged the victim in the face. US Shocker: Indian-Origin Doctor Ritesh Kalra Charged With Offering Drugs to His Patients for Sexual Favours in New Jersey.

After assaulting and beating the victim, the accused made her change into clean clothes, gave her phone back and let her go in an Uber. The next day, the victim went to a hospital for treatment and reported the assault incident to Greenburgh police. Four days after her complaint, the police arrested the trio. While the couple have been hit with a mountain of charges, they have pleaded not guilty.

