Tehran [Iran], April 15 (ANI): Amid a stalemate in diplomatic negotiations to secure a complete halt to hostilities in West Asia, and with a fragile ceasefire currently in place, a new development has surfaced that could significantly impact the regional security and the overall geopolitical landscape.

Despite China denying reports that it assisted Iran in countering US and Israeli forces during the recent hostilities in West Asia, a report by the Financial Times has claimed that Tehran secretly acquired a Chinese-built satellite, significantly enhancing its capability to monitor and potentially target US military installations across the region during the conflict.

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According to the report, leaked Iranian military documents indicate that the satellite, identified as TEE-01B, was acquired by the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in late 2024 after being launched from China.

The investigation, based on time-stamped coordinates, satellite imagery, and orbital data, found that Iranian commanders tasked the satellite with tracking key US military sites. The images were reportedly captured in March, both before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, FT reported.

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According to FT, the satellite was developed and launched by Chinese firm Earth Eye Co, which operates an "in-orbit delivery" model, allowing spacecraft to be transferred to foreign clients after deployment.

The FT report noted that the satellite conducted surveillance of several key locations, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where US aircraft were reportedly struck in March.

Despite repeated claims made by the US that China had helped Iran duirng the conflict, Beijing has refuted the claims made by Washington.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China slammed media reports saying that China is providing military aid to Iran.

According to spokesperson Lin Jian, the reports are "fabricated", and any measure taken by the US against China based on the reports will come with severe countermeasures from Beijing.

"Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures," the spokespersons said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump warned against any country supplying military weapons to the Islamic Republic, stating that he would impose a 50 per cent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the measure will be "effective immediately", noting that there will be no "exclusions or exemptions."

"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!" his post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)