Tehran [Iran], March 21 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Kyodo News on Friday that Tehran is ready to facilitate the passage of Japanese vessels via the Strait of Hormuz and that negotiations with Japan are underway.

He made the remarks in a telephonic interview to Kyodo News.

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On the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Minister said, "We have not closed the strait. It is open". Araghchi told Kyodo News that while Iran has not closed the strategic waterway, it has, however imposed restrictions on vessels belonging to countries involved in attacks against Iran, while offering assistance to others amid heightened security concerns.

As per Kyodo News, Aragchi added that Iran is prepared to ensure safe passage for countries such as Japan if they coordinate with Tehran.

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On the issue of navigation through the strait by Japanese vessels, Aragchi said that while discussions are continuing with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, further details could not be disclosed.

According to Kyodo news, Iran has rejected calls for a temporary truce, and insisted that any resolution must include guarantees against future attacks as well as compensation for the damage inflicted during the conflict.

He further underlined that Iran is seeking "not a cease-fire, but a complete, comprehensive and lasting end to the war."

Arargchi called it a war which was "imposed on Iran" and added that Tehran was in talks with Washington when the attacks happened.

"This was an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression," he said, adding that Iran's response constitutes self-defense and will continue "for as long as it takes."

He urged the international community to take a stand against the attacks, and added that several countries are attempting to mediate an end to the conflict. He noted that it is "open to any initiative" and willing to consider proposals.

The remarks by Araghchi come as Trump on Friday (local time) said that the United States does not "need" the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that the US and Israel are aligned in seeking "victory" in the ongoing conflict involving Iran. President Trump said that countries like Korea, Japan, China, and others should get "involved a little bit on that one", because they need access to the maritime route even more.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, the US President called for greater involvement from countries dependent on the route. "China uses it, 90 percent of their energy. Japan is 95 percent... It would be nice if those countries would get involved," he said.

As the conflict with Iran enters its 21st day, the strategic waterway remains a geopolitical flashpoint that continues to pressure global energy supplies and diplomatic relations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)