Tehran [Iran], December 4 (ANI): Nobel Peace Laureate and jailed human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, has been granted a 21-day release by the Iranian authorities to medically recover from surgery, CNN reported.

The development comes after Mohammadi underwent an operation in November to remove part of a bone in her lower right leg, where doctors discovered a lesion suspected of being cancerous.

However, her family criticised the ruling as "too little, too late," as they had requested a three-month medical leave for her recovery

On Tuesday, an Iranian prosecutor approved the temporary suspension of Mohammadi's prison sentence, permitting her release for three weeks. While this provides some relief, the Narges Foundation, which advocates for her release, argued that the recovery period is insufficient. The foundation highlighted that doctors had recommended at least three months for full recovery.

Mohammadi's family also expressed concern for her condition, noting that she is "unable to walk" and was transported home in an ambulance, which she had to pay for herself since Iranian authorities did not cover the expense.

The foundation emphasised that after spending over a decade in prison, Mohammadi urgently requires specialised medical care in a safe and sanitary environment. "After over a decade of imprisonment, Narges required specialised medical care in a safe, sanitary environment - a basic human right," they said.

In addition to her suspected cancer, Mohammadi is also battling arthritis and disc disease, and her doctors have recommended further heart examinations following a heart attack she suffered in 2021, according to CNN.

Mohammadi has spent most of the past two decades incarcerated in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, which holds many political prisoners. She is serving multiple sentences totalling over 30 years on charges related to national security and anti-government propaganda.

However, supporters and human rights organisations regard her as a political prisoner, arguing that she has been detained for advocating women's rights and democracy. In recognition of her tireless activism, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her "fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,: as reported by CNN.

The Narges Foundation criticised the ruling, pointing out that the three-week suspension falls short of addressing Mohammadi's medical needs.

"Unlike a 'medical furlough,' which would have allowed the recovery period to count toward her prison term, this suspension means that upon her return, she will be required to serve an additional 30 days," they said.

While imprisoned, Mohammadi has continued to advocate for human rights, especially the rights of women in Iran. Her work has gained international recognition, with figures such as former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling for her release. (ANI)

