Tel Aviv, Jun 21 (AP) Iran on Saturday acknowledged for the first time it detained a German cyclist on spying allegations, likely an effort by Tehran to pressure Germany amid its war with Israel.

The semiofficial Mehr news agency published footage of the unnamed man's arrest.

It did not say when the arrest occurred, however it described the cyclist as being detained in Markazi province, home to Iran's Arak heavy water reactor.

The German news agency dpa reported the arrest took place last year and that the man is being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, home to Westerners and political prisoners.

The German Foreign Ministry declined to comment Saturday. (AP)

