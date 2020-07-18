Tehran [Iran], July 18 (ANI): Iran has sent a black box of the Ukrainian passenger jet that its armed forces shot down in January to France for reading.

"The black box from the Ukrainian plane has been delivered to Paris," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand was quoted by Sputnik as saying.

The diplomat said the flight data recorder was brought to the French capital on Friday by Iranian civil aviation officials. The reading will begin on Monday, he added.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran airport.

The crash came hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops in retaliation for the drone strike at Baghdad airport that killed Soleimani.

Tehran initially attributed the crash to technical failure but ultimately said later that the jet was accidentally downed by a missile due to "human error" after further investigations.

The plane crash has further heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the US and tit-for-tat attacks. (ANI)

