Rome, May 23 (AP) Iran's foreign minister said Friday that a fifth round of talks with the United States over its nuclear programme has ended in Rome.

Abbas Araghchi made the comment on the messaging app Telegram, posting a picture of him talking with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the discussions.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from the American side.

Iran said US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff left early to catch a flight while others stayed behind for technical talks.

Earlier, Iran and the United States began the fifth round of negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, with enrichment emerging as the key issue.

US officials up to President Donald Trump insist Iran cannot continue to enrich uranium at all in any deal that could see sanctions lifted on Tehran's struggling economy.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early Friday insisted online that no enrichment would mean “we do NOT have a deal.”

“Figuring out the path to a deal is not rocket science,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X. “Time to decide.” (AP)

