Colombo [Sri Lanka], March 4 (ANI): Iranian diplomats on Wednesday sought clues over cause of sinking off Sri Lankan coast, Al Jazeera reported.

At the moment, the Sri Lankan government has not issued any statement about the potential causes.

Also Read | Israel and US Intensify Bombardment of Iran’s Security Forces and Other Symbols of Power.

There was a distress signal from this vessel, approximately 40km (25 miles) off the coast here in Galle, which is just south of the capital, Colombo. They then sent out boats to try to assist the survivors. At this point in time, sources say there is no evidence that there was another boat in the water, as per Al Jazeera.

The Iranian ambassador Alireza Delkhosh, said they have dispensed the military attache and consular official to the hospital to try to see if they can talk to survivors to get some sense of what exactly happened.

Also Read | US-Israel vs Iran War: Indian Stock Markets Continue To Bleed; Sensex Down 1,122 Points, Nifty Closes 385 Points Lower.

Earlier in the day, a Sri Lankan navy spokesperson told Al Jazeera that bodies, suspected to be those of crew members, have been recovered in an ongoing rescue operation for the crew of an Iranian military ship that made a distress call just outside the island's territorial waters earlier.

The spokesperson said they could not give details on the number of dead.

Thirty-two people were rescued from the vessel and are receiving treatment in hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that they did not observe any other ships in the area, as per Al Jazeera.

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday rescued 30 sailors from the Iranian naval ship "IRIS Dena", which was in distress with around 180 sailors onboard, according to Sri Lankan media reports.

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that the rescued sailors are being brought to Karapitiya Hospital for medical attention.

The rescue comes amidst the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)