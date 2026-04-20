Tehran [Iran], April 20 (ANI): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed that US forces stationed in the Sea of Oman were forced to retreat after firing at an Iranian merchant vessel, according to a report, Press TV reported.

Citing Mehr news agency, Press TV reported that the US forces operating in the region targeted an Iranian merchant ship in an attempt to compel it to return to Iranian territorial waters.

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According to the report, the action came amid wider maritime tensions involving the Strait of Hormuz and the movement of international shipping vessels.

It added that the US move was linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the return of Indian and British merchant ships, as well as control measures carried out by the IRGC.

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However, it emphasised, the Americans were forced to retreat and leave the area following the "timely presence and rapid response" of IRGC naval units in support of the Iranian vessel, as per a report by Press TV.

The report further stated that the United States had announced a naval blockade on Iran after failing to achieve its military objectives in what it described as a joint war of aggression with Israel that began in late February.

It said the blockade was imposed in response to Iran's restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route that accounts for a significant share of worldwide oil supply.

Iran had briefly eased restrictions on non-hostile commercial shipping in the Strait on Friday amid efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the conflict, as reported by Press TV.

However, the IRGC Navy said in a statement on Saturday that Iran had closed the Strait of Hormuz after the United States allegedly maintained its blockade on Iranian ports in violation of a two-week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on April 8.

"However, due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed," the IRGC said.

Earlier on Sunday, Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian Armed Forces intercepted two oil tankers sailing under the flags of Botswana and Angola in the Strait of Hormuz and turned them back. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)