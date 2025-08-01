Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday issued arrest warrants for 50 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former president Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan, for failing to appear in a case related to protests held on November 26 last year, Dawn reported.

The order, passed by Judge Abual Hasanat Mohammad Zulqarnain, cited the continued non-appearance of the accused despite repeated summons. The list of those facing arrest now includes 41 more PTI leaders, in addition to nine others already booked in the same case registered at Karachi Company Police Station on November 26, 2024, Dawn added.

Among those newly named are KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur; Senators Shibli Faraz, Azam Khan Swati, and Faisal Javed; former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser; and senior lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Shoaib Shaheen. PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hassan, former federal ministers Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar, MNA Omar Ayub Khan, and Aleema Khan have also been included.

The move follows a similar development last week when an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi issued arrest warrants for former president Alvi, Bushra Bibi - wife of PTI founder Imran Khan - and other senior leaders in multiple cases linked to the same November 26 protests, Dawn reported.

Judge Amjad Shah of the Rawalpindi court also noted the repeated failure of the accused to appear before the court, Dawn said, citing court documents that indicate several individuals named in the cases are yet to be arrested.

In a related development, a special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Thursday handed down 10-year prison sentences to several senior PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul, for their involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots, ARY News reported.

The court's verdict, announced in cases registered at the Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil Lines police stations, convicted 108 individuals and acquitted 77 others. Former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were among those acquitted, while PTI MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term. Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Rashid, and SIC head Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also sentenced to 10 years.

Other convicted PTI leaders include Rai Hassan Nawaz, Rai Murtaza Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz, Mrs. Farrukh Agha, Farkhunda Kokab, Kanwal Shauzab, Mohammad Ahmad Chattha, Chaudhry Asif Ali, Shakeel Ahmad Khan Niazi, Sardar Azimullah Khan, Mehr Muhammad Javed, and Muhammad Ansar Iqbal.

The ATC ruling is part of a wider crackdown following the May 9 violence, which erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, came under attack during nationwide protests by PTI workers. (ANI)

