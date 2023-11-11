Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): An Islamabad accountability court on Friday ordered authorities to unfreeze former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's properties in the Toshakhana reference case, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the said order on the application of the PML-N supremo, requesting the court to unfreeze his properties attached by the provincial government of Punjab after he was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana case.

The accountability court in Islamabad in 2020, ordered the forfeiting of assets and properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana reference.

Nawaz Sharif was declared 'proclaimed offender' in the Toshakhana reference by an accountability court and his permanent arrest warrant was also issued for his continued non-appearance.

The accountability court's judge Asghar Ali released the orders to forfeit assets and properties including land, luxury vehicles, and accounts in local and foreign banks belonging to Nawaz Sharif, as per ARY News.

The court also seized 1,650 canals of agricultural land in Lahore and 102 canals in Sheikhupura, owned by Nawaz, as well as his house in Murree.

Nawaz was also found to be owning three vehicles, including one Land Cruiser and two Mercedes, according to the report.

Last month, the accountability court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

The former three-time prime minister, whose arrest warrant was suspended on October 19, days before his arrival in Pakistan surrendered before the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir in the Toshakhana case.

