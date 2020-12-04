Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written orders declaring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a "proclaimed offender" in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

The three-page verdict, co-authored by Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, has declared the PML-N founder a proclaimed offender in the two references. The court issued separate orders in both the cases, reported Geo News.

Also Read | United States Economy Adds Only 245,000 Jobs in November; US Unemployment Rate Drops to 6.7%.

"Nawaz Sharif is declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield references," read the order.

The judgement also stated that Sharif was given the opportunity to appear before the court multiple times, and he was deliberately not becoming part of the proceedings.

Also Read | Moderna to Make Up to 125 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Available Globally in First Quarter of 2021.

"Nawaz Sharif went abroad and did not return," the order stated.

According to Geo News, the court also said that action will be taken against Sharif's guarantors under Section 514 and directed them to appear in the next hearing.

On Wednesday, Sharif was declared a proclaimed offender by the IHC.

In 2018, accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 billion and USD 25 million.

The PML-N founder, who is currently residing in London for medical treatment, had been granted bail by the same high court in October 2019 on medical grounds.

On September 15, the IHC had rejected the exemption plea of Sharif and released non-bailable arrest warrants in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)