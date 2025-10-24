Islamabad [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court has ordered the implementation of its previous directives regarding jail visits for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

The court instructed that all meetings for Khan be conducted "strictly according to the approved schedule."

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shri Krishna' in Popular Daily Soap Promo (Watch Video).

According to Dunya News, a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Tahir, and Justice Azam Khan, issued the order and directed Adiala Jail superintendent to ensure the order's immediate compliance.

The larger bench emphasised that all visits for Imran Khan must adhere to the security policy orders. The order referred to its earlier ruling on March 24 and instructed the jail authorities to follow the issued permits and established procedures.

Also Read | East Asia Summit 2025: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent PM Narendra Modi at 20th Summit in Malaysia on October 27, Announces MEA.

The Islamabad HC also ordered that all future meetings continue under the same protocol, ensuring that all actions comply with legal and security requirements. The court also noted that Salman Akram Raja, whose list of visitors will be provided, is to be facilitated for meetings in accordance with the order.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi was also present at the court, following which he proceeded to Adiala jail to meet the PTI founder.

Earlier, the IHC registrar's office issued notices to the advocates general of Islamabad and Punjab, the Punjab prosecutor general, the Punjab inspector general of police, and the inspector general of prisons. The Women Medical Officer and Superintendent of Adiala Jail were also summoned for the same date.

On Monday, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the IHC overruled objections raised by the registrar's office on Chief Minister Afridi's petition seeking permission to meet Khan in jail. Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the petitioner, while the plea was filed through Advocate General Shah Faisal, Dawn reported.

The petition requested court intervention to allow a meeting between the provincial chief executive and Khan to discuss governance matters and cabinet formation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The registrar's office had earlier objected, noting that similar petitions had already been decided and that a prescribed procedure existed for such visits. However, Advocate Bukhari argued that "fresh legal grounds" existed, since the cabinet had not yet been constituted and consultation with Khan was essential for administrative functioning.

Justice Tahir, after hearing the arguments, dismissed the objections and issued notices to the interior secretary, the inspector general of police, and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing them to submit their replies by October 23.

Earlier, on March 25, a larger bench of three judges of the IHC, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan, had reinstated the twice-a-week visitation schedule for Khan while barring visitors from issuing media statements after meetings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)