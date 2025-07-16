Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation and Israel Railways have completed the upgrade of the train station in Beit Shemesh, at a cost of more than five million Shekels (USD 1.48 million).

The renovated station provides passengers with a comfortable and pleasant waiting experience, and improves passenger flow and accessibility at the station.

The upgrade of the Beit Shemesh station included the renovation of the passenger hall, improving accessibility, roofing the platforms and upgrading the underground passage.

As part of the renovation of the passenger hall, the acoustic ceiling was replaced, and new flooring and updated wall coverings were installed. In order to improve accessibility, the ramp connecting the passenger hall to platform No. 1 was expanded, and new stairs were installed that meet the latest accessibility standards.

Beit Shemesh is located west of Jerusalem. Its rain line allows people to commute to the Tel Aviv area.

Transportation Minister Regev said, "Upgrading the station that provides residents of Beit Shemesh and the surrounding area with a fast and convenient connection to Gush Dan is part of the policy we are leading in the ministry to improve service at existing stations and develop new stations and lines." (ANI/TPS)

