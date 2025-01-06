Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety said it will invest billions in the communities surrounding Gaza as part of a revitalization project.

This includes a series of transportation projects of an "unprecedented scale" in the western Negev region, and especially in the areas of settlement that were hit in the terrorist massacre of October 7. Total investments are expected to reach approximately 28.5 billion Shekels (USD 7.81 billion), of which approximately 5 billion Shekels (USD 1.37 billion) are for the Tkuma (Resurrection) region (near Gaza).

The Ministry of Transportation's activities to restore and upgrade transportation infrastructure in the Western Negev and the surrounding area include the restoration of infrastructure that was destroyed in battles and IDF activity in the area, alongside a significant upgrade of transportation infrastructure that will support the restoration and growth of the Western Negev.

Special emphasis is given to planning to increase security and safety on the roads connecting the localities. The ministry also approved an exemption from "matching" (parallel investment by the authority) for local authorities in the area.

As part of the 2024-2025 budget, approximately 850 million Shekels (USD 233 million) were approved for the Tkuma region, of which approximately 240 million Shekels (USD 66 million) have already been allocated for immediate implementation and another 100 million Shekels (USD 27.4 million) for approval in the 2025 budget.

"These are projects in the envelope, which include infrastructure rehabilitation, paving and expansion of access roads and escape routes, arrangement of intersections, lighting, safety upgrades, bicycle paths, additional public transportation services, and more," said the Ministry.

These are projects in the city of Sderot, in the regional councils of Eshkol, Sdot Negev, Shaar Negev, and Ashkelon Beach. (ANI/TPS)

