Jerusalem, May 5 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his warm greetings on Israel's Independence Day and said that the Jewish state "cherishes its friendship" with New Delhi and the two countries together can do a "lot of good in this world".

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday conveyed best wishes to the people of Israel on their Independence Day and hoped that the two countries would deepen ties in the coming years.

He made the remarks in a video message shared on his Twitter handle on the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day.

Responding to Modi, Prime Minister Bennet said in a tweet: “Thank you my dear friend, Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your warm words".

"Israel greatly cherishes its friendship with India — together we have the power to do a lot of good in this world!" Bennet said.

Prime Minister Modi, who had visited Israel in July 2017, said in a video message: “This year we are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. This may be a new chapter but the relationship between our two countries is age old. I hope that we will further deepen our ties in the years to come".

The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament), Mickey Levy, thanked his counterpart, Om Birla, for "your friendship".

Birla, in a tweet, extended his best wishes to the Knesset's speaker, Israeli parliamentarians and all Israelis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended his warm wishes to his counterpart Yair Lapid and the Israeli people.

"We will continue to work together to fulfill the shared vision of a strategic partnership," Jaishankar said in his tweet.

Lapid, the Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister, responded saying, "Thank you very much my good friend".

