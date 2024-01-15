Tel Aviv [Israel], January 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection, together with several local authorities, in recent days extinguished and removed waste that was burned illegally at the illegal waste site Talor Charadi in the northern industrial area of Ashdod.

The burning created smoke and odour hazards. The joint operations included the evacuation of approximately 90 thousand tons of waste to authorized sites, including treatment sites and landfill sites.

Due to a fire that broke out at the site at the end of March 2023, the director of the Southern District of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Amir Salzberg, issued an administrative cease order to the Charadi Group.

In addition, the Ministry of Environmental Protection is conducting an administrative enforcement procedure against the company. At the same time, the ministry forwarded detailed professional instructions to the Talor Charadi group to remove the hazard in the shortest possible time and minimize the environmental damage.

According to the data from the Environmental Emissions Registry of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the program has already led to a 13 per cent reduction in air emissions of carcinogens and substances suspected of being carcinogenic.

Moreover, in 2023, the surprise inspections that the ministry carried out in factory chimneys were expanded by tens of per cent compared to previous years. 27 chimneys were inspected in surprise inspections, six factories were required to conduct odour surveys and eight enforcement procedures were opened due to the violations found. (ANI/TPS)

