Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that over the weekend "many forces" of Border Police as well as volunteers acted in what was described as a "national large-scale operation" together with vehicle examiners of the Israel Police against drivers who drive recklessly in various types of motorized all-terrain vehicles, while risking the lives of other road users.

The reckless driving incidents included the destruction of agricultural areas by riding off the road vehicles on farmland.

The drivers in question entered forests and recreation and tourism centers while driving wildly.

As part of the activity, the forces registered 214 traffic reports for endangering human life, and 20 motor vehicles were disabled and towed to a police facility. (ANI/TPS)

