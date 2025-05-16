New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence Major General (Res) Amir Baram on Thursday spoke with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and affirmed Israel's support to India's Operation Sindoor.

As per Ministry of Defence, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the MoD said, "DG, Israel Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram today spoke with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, extending Israel's full support to India's rightful fight against terrorism while lauding the success of Operation Sindoor. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defenceties and discussed a future roadmap to further strengthen strategic cooperation."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1923010061057548414

Earlier on May 7, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Israel supported India's right of self-defence and said that terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.

In a post on X, Azar stated, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

https://x.com/ReuvenAzar/status/1919936131866513678

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India achieved its objectives in Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

With an unmistakable tone, he emphasised, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," reinforcing India's stance on terrorism.

Further, he emphasised that the operation was designed to strike at terrorist infrastructure, not military targets, and India had communicated this clearly to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after the inaugutaion of Honduras Embassy in Delhi, he said, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing."

We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I think we reasonably took the position, because even at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and not military, and the military has an option to stand out and not interfere."

"They chose not to take that good advice. Once they got badly hit on the morning of May 10. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," he added. (ANI)

