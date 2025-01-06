Tel Aviv [Israel], January 6 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has refuted reports that claimed Hamas had given a list of hostages to be released in a potential ceasefire agreement on Sunday, Fox News reported.

The statement of Israel's PM office came after it was reported by a UK-based news agency that Hamas had approved a list of 34 hostages that it would release in exchange for a ceasefire agreement. According to them, Hamas said the deal was contingent on Israel's agreement to withdraw from Gaza and implement a permanent ceasefire, Fox News reported.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said, "Contrary to what was claimed, Hamas has not forwarded a list of names of hostages until this moment." Currently, Netanyahu is leading the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on multiple fronts across the Middle East.

The statement comes days after Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Thursday following his prostate surgery. According to his office, Netanyahu was in good condition and fully conscious following the surgery, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, IDF has announced that it has conducted a drone strike against a group of Hamas operatives at a command center in the Israeli-designated humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the Israeli military, the compound in the Khan Younis area of the humanitarian zone was used by the Hamas operatives to plan and conduct attacks against troops in Gaza and against Israel.

The IDF said that a separate strike was carried out in the Deir al-Balah area of the humanitarian zone targeting a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who had conducted previous attacks from the area. The IDF said that it took measures to mitigate civilian harm in both strikes, according to The Times of Israel report.

The IDF said that a Palestinian Islamic Jihad company commander who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught, was killed by troops during recent operations in northern Gaza's Jabalia.

According to the Israeli military, Saad Said Zaki Dahnon, an Islamic Jihad company commander and the deputy head of the terror group's rocket division in northern Gaza, was killed in a close-quarters battle with troops of the Givati Brigade, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that Dahnon had infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7 attack and was also involved in several attacks against troops in the Beit Lahiya area. The IDF released a video which showed Dahnon and other terrorist covering themselves in blankets and trying to approach soldiers under the cover of darkness and rainy weather, the report said.

It said that Dahnon was killed, while the second operative surrendered to soldiers. The second operative was having an explosive device and was brought to Israel for further questioning, according to the IDF. (ANI)

