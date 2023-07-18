Tel Aviv [Israel], July 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met Monday with Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States (foreign minister).

Cohen said that during their conversation he emphasized Israel’s zero-tolerance policy towards displays of violence in general and, in particular, those against members of the Christian religion. He also declared that Israel has a commitment to freedom of worship for members of all religions.

Also Read | Iran Deports More Than 4,700 Afghan Migrants Through Milak Border Crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

“I thanked the archbishop for the Vatican’s activity in the fight against antisemitism and for the assistance in promoting the issue of Israeli prisoners and missing people,” Cohen said. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)