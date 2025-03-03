Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI): Israel announced on Sunday (local time) that it has stopped the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas agrees to a US-backed extension of the ceasefire deal, following the expiration of phase one of the agreement on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that he supported a US proposal to temporarily extend the ceasefire during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover. The proposal includes the release of half of the hostages held in Gaza when the deal begins.

Also Read | Pope Francis Didn't Need Any Mechanical Ventilation After Respiratory Crisis, Says Vatican.

However, Hamas, which is demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, immediately rejected the proposal, saying that Netanyahu and his government was carrying out "a blatant coup against the ceasefire deal" that had already been agreed, as per Al Jazeera.

The situation escalated quickly after Hamas' rejection, intensifying the stand-off over the ceasefire that had ended months of fighting in Gaza.

Also Read | 'Spy Cops' Scandal: 25 Undercover Officers in UK Deceived Women Into Having Sex Without Revealing True Identities.

Netanyahu's office said Sunday that "in light of Hamas' refusal to accept the (US envoy Steve) Witkoff framework for continuing the talks -- which Israel had agreed to -- Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be stopped."

The Israeli Prime Minister's office (PMO) warned of "additional consequences" if Hamas continues to refuse to accept the proposal. Israel would not allow a ceasefire without the release of the remaining hostages, the statement added.

According Al Jazeera, Hamas has condemned Israel's decision to halt humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling it "cheap blackmail" and a "war crime." The group appealed to mediators to pressure Israel into ending what they described as "punitive and immoral measures."

There has been no response from Witkoff or the Trump Administration regarding the revised plan, nor confirmation of Israel's claim that the suspension of aid was agreed upon with Washington.

Egypt, one of the mediators in the ongoing hostage-ceasefire deal, also condemned Israel's actions. The Egyptian government stated it "unequivocally rejects the politicisation of humanitarian aid and its use as a tool of blackmail."

The first phase of the ceasefire, which saw the release of dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, expired on Saturday.

The Israelis want phase one to continue - the exchange of hostages, alive and deceased, in return for the continued release of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, and the flow of higher volumes of aid into Gaza. There are thought to be 24 Israeli hostages still alive in Gaza.

Hamas is seeking negotiations on a permpulis aur bdmaashoN meN mutthbhedddh,ek bdmaash ke pair meN lgii golii,any saathii girphtaar hridvaaranent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza under the second stage of the truce, accusing Israel of "ongoing manipulation" with its proposed extension of phase one.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar said Israel was prepared to continue negotiations "including for the second phase" in exchange for the release of hostages, but stipulated there was "no automatic transition between phases" under the initial agreement.

"As the first phase of the framework has ended - we have halted the entry of trucks into Gaza. We wouldn't do it for free," Saar said at a news conference on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)