Rome, March 2: Pope Francis remained in stable condition and didn't need any mechanical ventilation on Sunday, the Vatican said. It was a sign that his respiratory function was improving as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia and a respiratory crisis.

The 88-year-old pope did continue to receive high flow supplemental oxygen after Friday's coughing episode, which sparked fears of a new infection. Doctors again said his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn't out of danger. Pope Francis Continues To Rest After Peaceful Night in Hospital, Says Vatican.

Francis, who earlier Sunday had a visit from the Vatican No. 2 and No. 3 official, also attended Mass, rested and prayed, the Vatican said in its evening bulletin.