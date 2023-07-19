Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI/TPS): Wanted: Ancient ceramic oil lamps from Israel. Last seen on loan to the White House and suspected to be at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Documents, including classified ones at Mar-a-Lago, have been the subject of ongoing investigations and made front-page news. But another sort of object on the premises is not supposed to be there, according to reports.

The Israel Antiquities Authority loaned ancient artefacts to the White House during the Trump administration for use in a Hanukkah ceremony. The candelabra/oil lamps were not used, and international COVID travel restrictions in 2020 disrupted their return.

The antiques are reportedly at Mar-a-Lago, with Israeli officials having difficulty securing their return.

It remains unclear whether Trump, currently the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, knows that the Israeli cultural objects are at his resort. (ANI/TPS)

