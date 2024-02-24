Tel Aviv [Israel], February 24 (ANI/TPS): In order to ensure a supply of eggs for the upcoming Passover holiday, Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development increased the duty-free egg import quota to 30 million.

Eggs can be imported to Israel from the following countries, from areas free of avian flu: Poland, Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Italy and the USA eggs for industry, subject to the epidemiological situation in the country.

The Passover holiday begins on April 22. (ANI/TPS)

