World News | Israel: New Eilat Slipway Planned for Small Vehicles

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

Agency News ANI| Jul 08, 2025 07:08 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Israel: New Eilat Slipway Planned for Small Vehicles
Representative Image

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation is promoting the establishment of a new slipway in the Eilat marina for small vessels.

A slipway is a unique marine facility designed to raise and lower vessels from the water for treatment, repair, maintenance or storage. The facility enables essential services such as bottom cleaning, hull repairs, safety inspections and land storage, and constitutes a basic infrastructure for all regulated and safe sailing activities.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

"This is an essential step to ensure the continuation of water sports activities in the southern city, which includes maintenance, collection (bringing vessels to the dock for maintenance and repairs), and boating services," said the Ministry.

Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

At the same time, the Ministry is promoting a long-term agreement with a franchisee to be selected, for the benefit of all users, including commercial and tourist vessels, government agencies, foreign fleets, and government ministries such as the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Nature and Parks Authority, and the Ministry of Defense. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Festivals
    Math 2.0 Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Celebrates the Combination of Mathematics and Technology Math 2.0 Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here’s What You Should Know About the Day That Celebrates the Combination of Mathematics and Technology
  • Videos
    UP: Children Carry Python in Bare Hands for Reels and Selfies in Bulandshahr, Video of Reckless Stunt Goes Viral UP: Children Carry Python in Bare Hands for Reels and Selfies in Bulandshahr, Video of Reckless Stunt Goes Viral
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Israel: New Eilat Slipway Planned for Small Vehicles

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

    Agency News ANI| Jul 08, 2025 07:08 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Israel: New Eilat Slipway Planned for Small Vehicles
    Representative Image

    Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation is promoting the establishment of a new slipway in the Eilat marina for small vessels.

    A slipway is a unique marine facility designed to raise and lower vessels from the water for treatment, repair, maintenance or storage. The facility enables essential services such as bottom cleaning, hull repairs, safety inspections and land storage, and constitutes a basic infrastructure for all regulated and safe sailing activities.

    Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

    The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

    "This is an essential step to ensure the continuation of water sports activities in the southern city, which includes maintenance, collection (bringing vessels to the dock for maintenance and repairs), and boating services," said the Ministry.

    Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

    At the same time, the Ministry is promoting a long-term agreement with a franchisee to be selected, for the benefit of all users, including commercial and tourist vessels, government agencies, foreign fleets, and government ministries such as the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Nature and Parks Authority, and the Ministry of Defense. (ANI/TPS)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation is promoting the establishment of a new slipway in the Eilat marina for small vessels.

    A slipway is a unique marine facility designed to raise and lower vessels from the water for treatment, repair, maintenance or storage. The facility enables essential services such as bottom cleaning, hull repairs, safety inspections and land storage, and constitutes a basic infrastructure for all regulated and safe sailing activities.

    Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

    The new marina will serve approximately 375 small vessels anchored in the Port of Eilat, including vessels for leisure, sports and recreation activities, and constitutes critical infrastructure for both the local boating community and the many visitors who visit the city.

    "This is an essential step to ensure the continuation of water sports activities in the southern city, which includes maintenance, collection (bringing vessels to the dock for maintenance and repairs), and boating services," said the Ministry.

    Also Read | Silver Lion for Argentine's Javier Milei, Sacred Saryu River Water for T&T Counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar: PM Narendra Modi Showcases India's Cultural Heritage With Artistic Gifts to Top World Leaders.

    At the same time, the Ministry is promoting a long-term agreement with a franchisee to be selected, for the benefit of all users, including commercial and tourist vessels, government agencies, foreign fleets, and government ministries such as the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Nature and Parks Authority, and the Ministry of Defense. (ANI/TPS)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    pubg mobile update
    5000+K+ searches
    san francisco unicorns
    5000+K+ searches
    box office collection sitaare zameen par
    500+K+ searches
    china
    500+K+ searches
    gold rate india drop july 7
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results