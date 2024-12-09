World News | Israel: Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Airstrike Were Armed, Says Army

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Two armed terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on Monday, during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

Agency News ANI| Dec 09, 2024 11:56 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Israel: Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Airstrike Were Armed, Says Army
Representative Image

Jerusalem [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): Two armed terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on Monday, during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

During an operation to arrest a wanted Palestinian terror suspect, several armed terrorists were identified in the area and were subsequently eliminated by aircraft, the IDF said.

Also Read | World War 3 Imminent After Bashar al-Assad's Fall in Syria? Baba Vanga's Chilling 'Great War' Prediction Linked to Syria Conflict Goes Viral.

Israeli soldiers found an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade on their bodies. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Agency News ANI| Dec 09, 2024 11:56 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Israel: Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Airstrike Were Armed, Says Army
Representative Image

Jerusalem [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): Two armed terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike on Monday, during an Israel Defense Forces operation in Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

During an operation to arrest a wanted Palestinian terror suspect, several armed terrorists were identified in the area and were subsequently eliminated by aircraft, the IDF said.

Also Read | World War 3 Imminent After Bashar al-Assad's Fall in Syria? Baba Vanga's Chilling 'Great War' Prediction Linked to Syria Conflict Goes Viral.

Israeli soldiers found an M-16 rifle, two pistols, and a fragmentation grenade on their bodies. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Trending

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah