Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): The terrorist who murdered the late Rabbi Raziel Shabach, Ahmed Konvea, was convicted Thursday in a military court.

The Rabbi was murdered in a drive-by terrorist shooting by the Havat Gilad outpost in Samaria in 2018.

In addition, the defendant was convicted of several offences of attempting to cause death on purpose, membership and activity in an unauthorized association, obstruction of justice and other security offences.

According to the indictment filed by the military prosecution, the defendant planned and carried out several shooting attacks. For several weeks, the accused and his accomplices watched over areas where they planned to carry out an attack, waited for the arrival of Jewish citizens, and then drove in their direction in a vehicle and fired a bunch of shots at them.

On one of the occasions, the accused and his accomplices shot at the late Rabbi Shabach who was travelling in a car, hitting him and causing his death. The accused and his accomplices fled the scene and then burned the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 1. (ANI/TPS)

