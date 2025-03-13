Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): In Kiryat Ono, located near Tel Aviv, the new regional emergency warehouse was inaugurated, which will serve as a central logistics hub in times of emergency.

"The warehouse will significantly strengthen the local authority's preparedness and improve the availability of equipment and the ability to respond to the entire region," said the Ministry of the Interior.

The new emergency warehouse joins the national preparedness system and strengthens the ability to deal with emergency situations, with the aim of ensuring a quick and effective response to residents of the region in times of need. (ANI/TPS)

